📢 Hey Legend Bowlers! We've added some cool stuff in this update we think you'll enjoy. Watch our video highlighting the major features and be sure to check out the notes below for all the details.

We'll be listening to feedback on how you like this update and we hope the challenge is more improved now. Enjoy!

New menu item under Team menu called "Fantasy Draft" which allows you to shuffle ever player around in the league in one batch process.

New menu item under Team menu called "Rebuild Roster" which creates a brand new roster from scratch.

Fixed field goal stat message issue where attempts and completions were flipped.

Coach editor color choices move faster when moving from left to right now.

Fixed issue where field stats popup would show blank player and -1 text.

Offsides penalty no longer stops clock when clock was previously running.

Top left scoreboard no longer hides blue player hint window.

Player Overall now added to Roster screen grids where you can sort by overall now.

Defenders no longer dive to make play on ball when alone on island.

Defensive lineman swat rate decreased.

When exiting Season menu, ball menu no longer has issue where it disappears.

Winning AI team allows clock to run out when winning game instead of running a play before the game expires.

Patch Version 1.0.1.8