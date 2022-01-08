Release Notes v0.20220108

Jeweler
- The Jeweler is a new feature that allows you to exchange six gem fragments for one gem fragment a tier higher. These exchanges do not adjust any leaderboard stats. The Jeweler can be found on the Items screen.
Auction House
- The Diamond cost to create an auction has been reduced by 50%.
Skills
- Teleport skill has been changed to Frost Blink which teleports the hero to another tile and leaves behind area ice damage that can freeze targets and ground tiles.
- Fortify skill base multiplier has been reduced to 20% of Max Health down from 25%.
- Cover skill base multiplier has been reduced to 20% of Max Health down from 25%.
- Lightning Bolt skill will no longer chain through dead mobs on the map.
- Prayer skill range has increased to 1 from 0 and can now be cast on others.
- Luck skill range has increased to 1 from 0 and can now be cast on others.
- Misfortune skill range has been increased to 3 from 0.
- Inspire skill cooldown time has been increased to 5 from 3.
- Doubt skill cooldown time has been increased to 5 from 3 and Action Point Cost has been increased to 2 from 1.
- Weaken skill cooldown time has been increased to 5 from 0 and Action Point Cost has been increased to 2 from 1.
- Spiked Armor Action Point Cost has been increased to 2 from 0.
- Invigorate Action Point Cost has been decreased to 0 from 1 and can now consume a maximum of 2 haste stacks.
Hero Appearance
- Fixed a bug where Foot dyes were not being added to the cost.
Leaderboards
- Added the Merchant Leaderboard.
Merchant
- Fixed a bug where an item purchased from the merchant would still show the 'Click to purchase' message when in your stash.
Loot Chests
- Loot chests now have a 3% global chance to return Gold in place of rolling a random item.
- Loot chests now have a 3% global chance to return Fragments in place of rolling a random item.
Battles
- AI Heroes now use all of their skills. This should make games more competitive.
- Crucible now starts at Crucible Level 1 instead of 0. This is mainly a visual change and does not impact progression difficulty. When you finish a game you get credit for defeating the current Crucible Level - 1.
- Crucible boss mobs that appear every 3 rounds now have 25% more Power.
- Crucible Gold rewards have been adjusted to be more linear than before. For the most part the change will only be seen at very high levels that have not been reached yet.
- Crucible now also awards 3 loot chests for the highest rarity mobs you fight. Chest rarity level = min((crucible level / 3), 6). Since you only get credit for the last crucible level you defeated; ending at Crucible level 19 will earn 3 Artifact Loot Chests; ending at Crucible level 9 will earn 3 Uncommon Loot Chests; etc.
- Fixed a bug that was awarding double Gold on AI game mode wins.
- Fixed a bug where shocked and frozen ground effect visuals would persist through games.
- Fixed a bug where confused status effect could cause mobs to move onto unreachable terrain. If the confused movement check picks unreachable terrain it will ignore the movement aspect of the status effect. This design decision may change in the future so that good positioning can force mobs into certain directions instead of failing to move at all.
- Fixed a bug where cosmetic items in the main hand would prevent ranged Basic Attacks.
- Skill queuing is now prevented when that skill is on cooldown and will clear the last queued skill tooltip when attempted.
General
- The server now checks the client version to prevent older clients from connecting.
