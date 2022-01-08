Patch 1.0.1

Changes in mechanics:
- Spoiled items are removed during cleaning without immediately creating a bag of garbage
- In the menu of price management of goods added a quick button is not available
- Economy: changed the cost and calculation of the maximum price for chocolate
- Customers wait longer for their order
- Customers on chairs no longer take goods if they were serviced
- Customers on chairs get extra waiting time
- Increased customer arrival time for: hot dog, kebab and burger buildings for a more comfortable game at these points
- Prohibition on the purchase of goods if the inventory is full (except for those that are already in the inventory)
- Added keyboard shortcuts to switch sky quality for weak PCs
(F10, F11, F12)
Bugs fixed:
- Tree collider fixed
- Fixed phantom bell ringing if there is no customer
- Fixed color indication for product prices
- Fixed bug with changing the quality and size of the screen on the first launch
- Fixed a bug changing the translation into Russian at the first launch
- Fixed bug with management at first launch
Minor edits
- Fixed translation errors
- The position of the CO2 cylinder in the Techno Boom store has been changed
- Reduce collider for cans of soda and can of beer
- Fixed customer icons
Changed files in this update