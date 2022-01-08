 Skip to content

Fast Food Manager update for 8 January 2022

Patch 1.0.1

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes in mechanics:

  • Spoiled items are removed during cleaning without immediately creating a bag of garbage
  • In the menu of price management of goods added a quick button is not available
  • Economy: changed the cost and calculation of the maximum price for chocolate
  • Customers wait longer for their order
  • Customers on chairs no longer take goods if they were serviced
  • Customers on chairs get extra waiting time
  • Increased customer arrival time for: hot dog, kebab and burger buildings for a more comfortable game at these points
  • Prohibition on the purchase of goods if the inventory is full (except for those that are already in the inventory)
  • Added keyboard shortcuts to switch sky quality for weak PCs

    (F10, F11, F12)

Bugs fixed:

  • Tree collider fixed
  • Fixed phantom bell ringing if there is no customer
  • Fixed color indication for product prices
  • Fixed bug with changing the quality and size of the screen on the first launch
  • Fixed a bug changing the translation into Russian at the first launch
  • Fixed bug with management at first launch

Minor edits

  • Fixed translation errors
  • The position of the CO2 cylinder in the Techno Boom store has been changed
  • Reduce collider for cans of soda and can of beer
  • Fixed customer icons

