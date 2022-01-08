Noble Fates 0.23.0.69 (compatible with 0.22.*) released!

Hotfix Update #37
Resolve issue where monsters that failed to make it onto the map prevented the moment from ending
Clicking the moment will highlight monsters
Blueprint Rendering
Fix rendering artifact (bright yellow light) when AA is disabled
Performance
Improve performance of large bases
Building
Fix bug preventing building from consuming multiple stacks of ingredients
Crafting
Fix bug preventing crafting tasks from consuming multiple stacks of ingredients
Item Count UI
Tooltip now properly reflects item count
Ruler Mode
Fix for perma-falling at bottom of the world
Order Popup
Show all commands on the target object
Dismantling/Rebuilding
Dismantling a prop will now return at most 75% of the resources```
Changed files in this update