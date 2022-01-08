 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Noble Fates update for 8 January 2022

Noble Fates 0.23.0.69 (compatible with 0.22.*) released!

Share · View all patches · Build 7990273 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hotfix Update #37 


Resolve issue where monsters that failed to make it onto the map prevented the moment from ending  
Clicking the moment will highlight monsters

Blueprint Rendering  
Fix rendering artifact (bright yellow light) when AA is disabled  

Performance  
Improve performance of large bases  

Building  
Fix bug preventing building from consuming multiple stacks of ingredients  

Crafting  
Fix bug preventing crafting tasks from consuming multiple stacks of ingredients  

Item Count UI  
Tooltip now properly reflects item count  

Ruler Mode  
Fix for perma-falling at bottom of the world  

Order Popup  
Show all commands on the target object

Dismantling/Rebuilding  
Dismantling a prop will now return at most 75% of the resources```

Changed files in this update

Noble Fates Content Depot 1769421
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.