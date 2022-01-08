5.1.3 - Colosseum Events Move to the Veil

In my quest to make the game more accessible to new players, I have moved the bulk of events and challenges from the Colosseum Basement to the Veil. I'm developing a new process for future events with a concept similar to the horseman DLC, but more on that later.
This update introduces a few more zones as timelost, so it was imperative to get it out there ASAP.
The upstairs events in the Colosseum will remain where they are for the time being.
5.1.3 [Build #117, Release Date: January 08, 2021]
- All Veil transfers should direct to where the corresponding Watcher suggests they will.
DLC Changes:
- A Watcher in the Veil now exchanges the materials required for the Hallows++ gear in the form of a shop. The terminal in the Colosseum Basement has been removed. Overall cost to purchase remains the same.
Timelost:
- The Colosseum entrance to the Headless Horseman DLC has been timelost. If you saved your game there, leave the zone and save elsewhere before the next timelost purge. The new Veil entrance to the Horseman DLC will serve as the permanent location.
- The Trophy Hall has been timelost and save restricted.
General Updates & Changes:
- Paths to newly timelost zones have been blocked and these zones are now save restricted.
- The event version of the Veil has been expanded to include rifts and other events formerly housed in the Colosseum. DLC store pages have been updated to reflect the new location of these rifts.
- The Colosseum basement has collapsed and can no longer be entered.
- Scorpio's Pupil (event) now has a visible passive barrier regen, has greatly increased stats, and has adjusted Pit Coin drop rates.
- Eldritch Wretch (event) now has greatly increased stats and adjusted Pit Coin drop rates.
- Each gazer from the Jelly Trio (event) now have chances to drop Pit Coins.
- One of the Watchers in the Veil will now cycle Hollows+ gear, destroying socketed gems but allowing the weapons to be Disassembled into frames. These frames are required for crafting Hollows++ gear. Destroyed gems will not be refunded. This process does not need to be done if the Hollows+ weapons are obtained after this patch is downloaded, as newly acquired gear will have the disassembly flag built in.
