5.1.3 - Colosseum Events Move to the Veil

In my quest to make the game more accessible to new players, I have moved the bulk of events and challenges from the Colosseum Basement to the Veil. I'm developing a new process for future events with a concept similar to the horseman DLC, but more on that later.

This update introduces a few more zones as timelost, so it was imperative to get it out there ASAP.

The upstairs events in the Colosseum will remain where they are for the time being.

5.1.3 [Build #117, Release Date: January 08, 2021]

Bugs to look for: Report them as a comment to the most recent patch notes.

All Veil transfers should direct to where the corresponding Watcher suggests they will.

DLC Changes:

A Watcher in the Veil now exchanges the materials required for the Hallows++ gear in the form of a shop. The terminal in the Colosseum Basement has been removed. Overall cost to purchase remains the same.

Timelost:

The Colosseum entrance to the Headless Horseman DLC has been timelost. If you saved your game there, leave the zone and save elsewhere before the next timelost purge. The new Veil entrance to the Horseman DLC will serve as the permanent location.

The Trophy Hall has been timelost and save restricted.

General Updates & Changes: