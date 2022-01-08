 Skip to content

Master of Pieces © Jigsaw Puzzle update for 8 January 2022

New Year's holidays are over, but there is no time to be sad!

New Year's holidays are over, Free Christmas Event ends today, but there is no time to be sad!

Time flies so fast, a new Spring Holiday awaits you ahead. Stay tuned for updates and don't miss upcoming free Valentine's Day Pack.

