Abduction update for 8 January 2022

Content Update #2

Abduction update for 8 January 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community



Features & Changes

  • Made it so the TV only plays upon first entering the gam (TV will be off upon respawning)
  • Added a hint system to help guide players to destinations and to help those who get lost
  • Added another alien spire in the driveway (hopefully enticing players to approach it)
  • Added a spotlight from spire so players know where to interact with
  • Increased the patrol radius of the armored alien variant
  • Removed some scout aliens to make the game less difficult
  • Updated all the UI and menus
  • Changed some post-processing effects
  • Decreased cornfield density

Bugs Fixed

  • Fixed areas where wall barrier had no collider (which allowed players to leave the map
  • Fixed some colliders on objects that were not acting correctly

