Content Update #2

Features & Changes
- Made it so the TV only plays upon first entering the gam (TV will be off upon respawning)
- Added a hint system to help guide players to destinations and to help those who get lost
- Added another alien spire in the driveway (hopefully enticing players to approach it)
- Added a spotlight from spire so players know where to interact with
- Increased the patrol radius of the armored alien variant
- Removed some scout aliens to make the game less difficult
- Updated all the UI and menus
- Changed some post-processing effects
- Decreased cornfield density
Bugs Fixed
- Fixed areas where wall barrier had no collider (which allowed players to leave the map
- Fixed some colliders on objects that were not acting correctly
Changed files in this update