Build 7990170 · Last edited 8 January 2022 – 20:09:06 UTC

-Small changes to loadout input in the D-Pad:

Now the loadout will cycle towards the direction you press:

Pressing Up/Right will cycle in this direction: A>B>C>A..

Pressing Down/Left will cycle in this direction: C>B>A>C..

This way you're always one press away from any loadout when using the D-Pad.

-Minor bug fixes