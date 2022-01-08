Patch Note 0.1.8

-
Added aiming mode (holding RMB), allows you to rotate the character towards the mouse while running and attack
without hovering the mouse over the enemy.
Dash is now performed by double clicking on the right mouse button.
Added animations for running sideways, backwards, diagonally, etc. for each type of weapon animation in aiming mode.
Added tooltip for inventory management
Added background transparency to the character menu
Now the "ESC" button pauses the game.
Increased arrow flight speed
Arrows no longer get stuck in doorways
Small redesign of the dialog box
Added animations for two-handed weapons
Adjusted the size of two-handed weapons
Added a new craft item "Booster" (Restores all the player's parmaters by 150 units, health, mana, dash)
Removed Dash's recovery banks.
Added a new item "Antidote" (removes negative effects)
Added a new item "Energy Shield".
Revorking the damage resistance system. Added an UI element to display negative and positive effects on the player.
Enemies' health and effects are now displayed above their heads, except for mini-bosses. Their health is displayed separately on the player's screen.
New types of enemies:
Poisonous scorpion. Inflicts a negative poisoning effect on the player. Has immunity from poisoning.
Skeleton with a shield. Physical damage taken slightly less.
Fiery skeleton with a shield. Deals fire damage and a fire effect on the player. Resistant to fire.
Ice beetle. Inflicts a cold effect on the player. Has resistance to cold.
Fiery skeleton mage. Deals fire damage and applies a fire effect to the player. Resistant to all effects.
Added new weapons:
Crossbow
Flame Simple Bow
Icy Simple Bow
Poisonous Simple Bow
