 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Eclipse update for 8 January 2022

Patch Note 0.1.8

Share · View all patches · Build 7990165 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Added aiming mode (holding RMB), allows you to rotate the character towards the mouse while running and attack

    without hovering the mouse over the enemy.

  • Dash is now performed by double clicking on the right mouse button.

  • Added animations for running sideways, backwards, diagonally, etc. for each type of weapon animation in aiming mode.

  • Added tooltip for inventory management

  • Added background transparency to the character menu

  • Now the "ESC" button pauses the game.

  • Increased arrow flight speed

  • Arrows no longer get stuck in doorways

  • Small redesign of the dialog box

  • Added animations for two-handed weapons

  • Adjusted the size of two-handed weapons

  • Added a new craft item "Booster" (Restores all the player's parmaters by 150 units, health, mana, dash)

  • Removed Dash's recovery banks.

  • Added a new item "Antidote" (removes negative effects)

  • Added a new item "Energy Shield".

  • Revorking the damage resistance system. Added an UI element to display negative and positive effects on the player.

  • Enemies' health and effects are now displayed above their heads, except for mini-bosses. Their health is displayed separately on the player's screen.

  • New types of enemies:

  • Poisonous scorpion. Inflicts a negative poisoning effect on the player. Has immunity from poisoning.

  • Skeleton with a shield. Physical damage taken slightly less.

  • Fiery skeleton with a shield. Deals fire damage and a fire effect on the player. Resistant to fire.

  • Ice beetle. Inflicts a cold effect on the player. Has resistance to cold.

  • Fiery skeleton mage. Deals fire damage and applies a fire effect to the player. Resistant to all effects.

  • Added new weapons:

  • Crossbow

  • Flame Simple Bow

  • Icy Simple Bow

  • Poisonous Simple Bow

Changed files in this update

Eclipse Content Depot 1464381
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.