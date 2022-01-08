Greetings, friends.
The holiday season is just about over, and we are already prepared to introduce a new patch, v. 1.042, which fixes several bugs as well as adds some new quality of life mechanics you asked us for. We hope you enjoy!
Changelog:
- The game loads faster when launched;
- Added lost personalized icons for body parts when using aimed shot;
- Fixed a bug due to which the Kondrashkins teleported to an adjacent building during the conversation with the player;
- Fixed a bug in which Boris Barrel Roller was absent from the factory;
- Fixed dialogue with Arina;
- Fixed experience farming in Constrictor’s dialogue;
- Improved the icons of some items;
- The inventory of faction merchants has been slightly redesigned, now there is a higher chance to find armor and grenades on sale;;
- Fixed a number of errors in the falling body physics;
- Correction and revision of certain in-game sounds;
- Improved quest displaying in the menu;
- Fixed errors and typos in localizations;
- Fixed certain minor and rare bugs.
Changed depots in checklist branch