ATOM RPG Trudograd update for 8 January 2022

Patch v. 1.042

Last edited by Wendy

Greetings, friends.

The holiday season is just about over, and we are already prepared to introduce a new patch, v. 1.042, which fixes several bugs as well as adds some new quality of life mechanics you asked us for. We hope you enjoy!



Changelog:

  • The game loads faster when launched;
  • Added lost personalized icons for body parts when using aimed shot;
  • Fixed a bug due to which the Kondrashkins teleported to an adjacent building during the conversation with the player;
  • Fixed a bug in which Boris Barrel Roller was absent from the factory;
  • Fixed dialogue with Arina;
  • Fixed experience farming in Constrictor’s dialogue;
  • Improved the icons of some items;
  • The inventory of faction merchants has been slightly redesigned, now there is a higher chance to find armor and grenades on sale;;
  • Fixed a number of errors in the falling body physics;
  • Correction and revision of certain in-game sounds;
  • Improved quest displaying in the menu;
  • Fixed errors and typos in localizations;
  • Fixed certain minor and rare bugs.

