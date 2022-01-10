 Skip to content

Revn update for 10 January 2022

Update 0.14.12

Share · View all patches · Build 7990039

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Balance Changes

  • Bonus max HP per gear level changed from 5 to 25
  • Max energy per level decreased from 5 to 3
  • Shock Grenade AoE increased from 6m to 12m
  • Lowered sniper vertical recoil by 10%

Tutorial System Improvements

  • Improved tutorial information
  • Added text to the “Item Sets” menu that explains the purpose of an item set
  • Improved stylization of tutorial pop ups
  • New pop up in main menu directs new players towards the training hub
  • Added a prompt that encourages players to purchase upgrades if they have over 2000 Ichor in game

Bug Fixes

  • Flamethrower will now properly deactivate if deactivated by a weapon swap
  • Same fix for ray type abilities
  • Scout Protocol will no longer give HP from uncaptured terminals

