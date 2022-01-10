Update 0.14.12

Balance Changes
- Bonus max HP per gear level changed from 5 to 25
- Max energy per level decreased from 5 to 3
- Shock Grenade AoE increased from 6m to 12m
- Lowered sniper vertical recoil by 10%
Tutorial System Improvements
- Improved tutorial information
- Added text to the “Item Sets” menu that explains the purpose of an item set
- Improved stylization of tutorial pop ups
- New pop up in main menu directs new players towards the training hub
- Added a prompt that encourages players to purchase upgrades if they have over 2000 Ichor in game
Bug Fixes
- Flamethrower will now properly deactivate if deactivated by a weapon swap
- Same fix for ray type abilities
- Scout Protocol will no longer give HP from uncaptured terminals
Changed files in this update