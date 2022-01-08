 Skip to content

StarCrawlers Chimera update for 8 January 2022

Patch Notes : Beta 1.4.5 - Minion Patch Part 1

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A fresh patch focusing on update to Minions and skill trees that involve Minions - let's go!

Changes

  • Player Minions are now capped at 3. Creating a new minion will replace the oldest minion. Permanent minions (Xenobiologist Slime, Engineer Mechs, Hacker Command Override) take preference over temporary minions (Thought Leader Minions).
  • Player created Minions now share your level to benefit from leveled effects.
  • Elementalist Chain Lightning now jumps up to the max cast distance and can no longer chain back to the caster.
  • Rival Crawlers are now marked as Elite enemies.

Thought Leader

  • Thought Leader followers are now considered Minions.
  • Persuasive Pummeling now heals targets when it converts them and activates below a set health percentage which improves with Thought Leader rank.
  • Minions will now switch targets if they convert their current target through Persuasive Pummeling.
  • Join Us! now heals targets when it converts them. When perked, targets heal to 100% health and gain a 20% damage boost.
  • Pyramid Scheme now works with all Minions. When perked, 30% of damage you take is instead taken by a nearby Minion.
  • Memory Hole now grants a large amount of Stealth for a short time, is harder to resist, gains more bonus success from your Minions, and has a longer cooldown. When perked, targets become Confused and gain a damage boost when attacking other enemies.
  • Fanatical Inspiration now works with all Minions. When perked, victim-er… followers heal to 100% health and take substantially less damage from attacks.

Engineer

  • Most Engineer abilities no longer consume Stamina but instead require the resource Mech Parts, which are generated by your base summon, Junker.
  • Mech Parts can also be used on any Mechanical Minion to heal and give a random Upgrade.
  • Engineer Minions retain their Upgrades if killed and resummoned.
  • Junker has increased power and can be ordered to leap to a visible space and scavenge Mech Parts from mechanical corpses. Junker is now a unique Minion.
  • Engineer Spidermines are no longer considered Minions, multiple mines are summoned on use, they can be ordered to swarm a target, and when perked, inflict a random weakness to targets when they explode.
  • Turret has increased power, can barrage a target with multiple random grenades, and when perked, matches the damage type of Barrage to any weaknesses on the target. Turret is now a unique Minion.

Xenobiologist

  • Your pet slime is now considered a Minion.
  • Render Ooze, Oozefusion, and Secret of the Ooze abilities have all gained perks.
  • The Secret of the Ooze perk, Ooze Mastery, allows you to create Silver and Gold ooze from Rare and Elite Humanoid corpses.
  • Silver Ooze allows you to choose attribute growth for your pet slime.
  • Gold Ooze grants your pet slime a unique ability.
  • COMING SOON : Skull Crack is a new ability that gives your pet slime a skull of its own to deal ranged ballistic damage. It can be perked to become passive and grant a stacking Smarts boost to your pet slime.
  • COMING SOON : Warp Wave is a new ability that deals AOE psi damage around your pet slime. It can be perked to become passive and Confuse enemies.

Fixes

  • Fixed Thought Leader Minions attempting to defend you from beyond the grave.
  • Fixed heavy legplates appearing invisible when first spawned in the world.
  • Fixed the player being so excited when opening presents or Mystery Crates that they automatically equipped the item inside.

Coming Soon

  • Beta 1.4.6 - Minion Patch Part 2 : Xenobiologist, Hacker, Nanomancy & more
  • QoL Requests
  • Floor 4 : Production

As always, thank you for your support!

  • Thunderflux & Juggernaut Games

