Update 0.7.35

Update Notes
- fixed input delay on beginning targeting with throwable items
- show visual display for blip range while targeting
- adjusted blip range
- added numbers to visual character creation
- co-op: fixed a cursor issue showing skill check values etc. from other player
- show UI message when enemy avoided a stun
- fixed tutorial message for throwing items ending prematurely
- UI refinements for dialogue
- fixed some sounds being heard irregardless of distance to them
- fixed a few achievement issues when continuing savegame from demo
- fixed some exits in lower dungeon shown as "to world map" on map overview
- fixes button heights in settings menu on high resolution display
- fixed quest update message potentially being shown when already dead
- made lever for leaving Mine 19 more obvious
- fixed a player character head
- fixed some text
- reduced graphics memory usage
- fixed some memory leaks
- additional bug fixes and framework improvements
Fully back at work again this week.
Also got some concept work done for the second third of the game, but safe to say the technical tasks got the upper hand again.
Now that the core game is stable and most pressing bugs have been fixed, I'm thinking about changing our rhythm to less frequent but larger updates, and use the beta branch for the inbetween steps. (The beta branch exists already, by the way, but it's only used during the update process and carries the identical version as the public branch most of the time.)
- Stephan
Changed files in this update