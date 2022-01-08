Update 0.7.35

Update Notes

fixed input delay on beginning targeting with throwable items

show visual display for blip range while targeting

adjusted blip range

added numbers to visual character creation

co-op: fixed a cursor issue showing skill check values etc. from other player

show UI message when enemy avoided a stun

fixed tutorial message for throwing items ending prematurely

UI refinements for dialogue

fixed some sounds being heard irregardless of distance to them

fixed a few achievement issues when continuing savegame from demo

fixed some exits in lower dungeon shown as "to world map" on map overview

fixes button heights in settings menu on high resolution display

fixed quest update message potentially being shown when already dead

made lever for leaving Mine 19 more obvious

fixed a player character head

fixed some text

reduced graphics memory usage

fixed some memory leaks

additional bug fixes and framework improvements

Fully back at work again this week.

Also got some concept work done for the second third of the game, but safe to say the technical tasks got the upper hand again.

Now that the core game is stable and most pressing bugs have been fixed, I'm thinking about changing our rhythm to less frequent but larger updates, and use the beta branch for the inbetween steps. (The beta branch exists already, by the way, but it's only used during the update process and carries the identical version as the public branch most of the time.)