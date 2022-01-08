- Changed some settings to hopefully prevent speedhacking.
- Re-added the ball slowing down when hitting a players body, but with some changes to prevent buginess.
- Increased player acceleration by 25%.
- Increased gravity.
- Increased bicycle kick animation speed and kick power.
- Added 1st person only mode. Hosts can change it in the host menu.
- Added an option to ban players from a session for hosts.
- Changing team size now also incrementally changes match length. 5v5=10, 6v6=12, 7v7=14, etc.
- Added new messages for when a player is kicked or banned from a session.
- Changed set piece timer from 30 seconds to 20 seconds.
Pro Soccer Online update for 8 January 2022
Beta 1.1.3
Patchnotes via Steam Community
