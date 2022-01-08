 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Pro Soccer Online update for 8 January 2022

Beta 1.1.3

Share · View all patches · Build 7989869 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Changed some settings to hopefully prevent speedhacking.
  • Re-added the ball slowing down when hitting a players body, but with some changes to prevent buginess.
  • Increased player acceleration by 25%.
  • Increased gravity.
  • Increased bicycle kick animation speed and kick power.
  • Added 1st person only mode. Hosts can change it in the host menu.
  • Added an option to ban players from a session for hosts.
  • Changing team size now also incrementally changes match length. 5v5=10, 6v6=12, 7v7=14, etc.
  • Added new messages for when a player is kicked or banned from a session.
  • Changed set piece timer from 30 seconds to 20 seconds.

Changed files in this update

Pro Soccer Online Content Depot 1583321
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.