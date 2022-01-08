Beta Patch Notes 0.1.13.8

The final feature patch before release is here and it is massive!
Added
- Added the first iteration of house decorations.
- Added Rugged Garments armor set.
- Added a Journal that updates with information about things you encounter in the world.
- Added nation tattoos set to character creation. You now choose between the clade or nation tattoo sets.
- Added Dominate skill.
- Added two new troll variations.
- Added a new type of Young Minotaurs that can be dominated.
- Added Nitre Flingers and Nitre Guardians to Nitre Caves.
- Added red priest to Hyllspeia region.
- Added stable to new Morin Khur area.
- Added more guards to Morin Khur.
- Added fishing to rivers.
- Added a Morin Khur backdrop passage.
- Added a option for choosing nation in character creation.
- Added a option for choosing race more easily in character creation.
- Added Voice Chat Master Volume to audio settings.
- Added Voice Chat settings for Input and Output devices (mic and speakers).
- Added Voice Chat setting for testing input and output devices with visual indicator and audio playback.
- Added Voice Chat setting for adjusting Voice Activation threshold when not using push-to-talk (yellow bar on visual indicator).
- Improved Haven instances so that we now can support vastly more players on both Haven and Myrland.
Changes
- Removed the 100x clade gift xp gain.
- Removed the 100x skill boost.
- You can no longer unlearn all clade gifts by pressing a button.
- Removed the veteran button from the skill window.
- XP gains when extracting are now impacted by quantity
- Athletics, footspeed, sprinting and jumping now level up faster.
- You no longer regenerate less stamina when damaged.
- Removed stamina cost on taking damage.
- Removed stamina cost on handle hit during an attack’s windup state (if you hit something while ‘charging’ your weapon).
- Added lore texts to character creation.
- Guild Rank 5 and up can now make keys in keeps and change locks.
- Guild Rank 5 and up can now place and remove decorations in keeps.
- You now regain reserves twice as fast when resting.
- Stolen items now show 'Stolen' when hovered.
- Ear physics is now isolated to Alvarin races only.
- Body physics now turn off completely based on mesh LOD.
- Better security in cities.
- Parcels now always give 1 reputation if the parcels give more: anything beyond 1 dice rolls like pre-patch.
- Updated fish stats.
- Lowered the chance to get a Snapping Turtle while fishing.
- Redesigned Vadda, Bakti, Moh-Ki banks.
- Humanoids now show a pain expression when in mercy mode.
- All servers have been upgraded.
- Reworked item UI. The number of items that disappear from the UI should be greatly decreased. Please report if you find any new issues or old issues that are still there.
- All player heads and beards have been replaced in preparation for new character creation features. This should make no visual difference right now but game performance might be affected.
- AI being attacked from outside of their leash radius will now leash.
- AI that can teleport will now teleport when leashing instead of walking.
- Duration of player resurrect sequence reduced. You can now move a few seconds earlier than before.
- Pets now produce aggro for mobs at the same rate as players.
- Players getting spotted by AI no longer get a big aggro boost.
- Mobs no longer drop aggro.
- Boss aggro range that triggers doors lowered to make it easier for a group to enter the rooms.
- Corrupt now removes previous corruption and sends msg about it being refreshed to the original caster.
- You can now see which color is selected in character creation (hair color etc).
- Added information about how to bind mouse keys Keybinds UI (just hover the widget).
- Tweaked the thursar reputation gain.
- You should now be able to drag items to the trade window.
- Body hair has been updated with new textures.
- Stuck command now waits a short while before it moves a player.
- Improved the method of detecting whether a player is inside a house.
- Hide the name of the building you are in while on its roof (Strongholds & Keeps).
- Housing now ignores small pickable resources on the ground during placement.
Fixes
- Fixed issue with chests/spawners on the server becoming unstable after a very long uptime.
- Weekly server restarts should now be working again.
- Added better handling of mounts when the rider moves between nodes.
- Added more checks to make sure mounts do not get removed from a client when he/she is on the mount.
- Fixed bug which caused interaction with certain objects (mounts, lootbags etc) to not work properly while it was surrounded by gatherables (wolf brush, water etc).
- Improved node line transition for pets that are following you.
- Improved node line transition for pets you are riding on.
- Fixed a parcel between Kranesh and Cave Camp that couldn't be delivered.
- Fixed broken Morin Khur river waters.
- Fixed wrong sounds on some spiders.
- Fixed some navmesh issues around Hyllspeia and outside Meduli.
- Fixed 'randomly taking hits with no damage bug'.
- You can no longer interrupt the resurrect sequence by entering combat mode.
- Torches no longer work in water. Torches are simplified and will automatically turn on or off based on if the player is swimming.
- Fixed issue with arrows sometimes misaligning in the air at high frame rates.
- Fixed issue where input stun locks would not always disable input.
- Fixed an uncommon bug where player names would not update properly when targeting them.
- Fixed ecumenical buff icons.
- You can no longer name a pet, house etc to just a whitespace.
- Fixed bug where keybinds would end up in the wrong positions in the UI during certain conditions and polished keybinds UI a bit.
- Fixed bug where playing fanfare sounds/effects multiple times in a row would interrupt the previous ones too soon.
- Fixed multiple bugs with VOIP. Such as VOIP randomly going silent, not transmitting, getting permanently disabled after alt-tab, etc.
- Human clade gift 'scholastic' showed an inaccurate value in its description
- Fixed issue with hunger going below 0.
- Adjusted foot placement on Campadon run animation
Known Issues
- Certain decorations can be placed partially into walls in certain situations.
- Some decorations may flag parts of the house as being occupied by them incorrectly, instead of correctly preventing decorations from taking up the same space as them.
- The medium house had to be tweaked in order to support decorations. This resulted in it being slightly shifted when placed into the world. This will also affect existing medium houses and can result in future upgrades failing.
- House upgrades can sometimes fail despite being placed in a valid location.
