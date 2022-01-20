Hello Everyone!

Today we have a Big Patch for you!

Not only some Bug Fixes, we also added the DLC we announced last year.

In the DLC, You are Test Subject B-17281, The "Master Monster" only let you Free when you complete the Challenges he has for You.

Each Challenge is a new Experience. Can you Complete his Challenge and earn your Freedom?

The DLC also comes with new Environments and with old ones.

Also, new Monsters are in the DLC and also Old Monsters.

The Bug Fixes we have in this Patch are some Bugs that got reported to us over the last Month.

We hope we fixed most of the Bugs.

If you find a new Bug, it would be kind from you to report it to us via the Support Page.

Are you Ready to go deeper into the Story from Violation?

We recommend to play the Main Story first before entering the DLC Story.

Violation: Before the Storm is now Available!

Until next Time!

~ FiveDead Interactive