Fixed wanted salaries, international competitions, vacations...

Hello,
We have just deployed a quick fix including the following:
- Fixed teams that wouldn’t come back from holidays
- Improved recruitment windows after 3 seasons
- Fix competitions not finishing
- Fixed importing players attribute in the dataeditor
- Added field in the export of players (is generated)
- Updated attributes of players in Italy
- Updated attributes of players in Turkey
- international qualifiers fixed
- Improved wanted salaries, especially for low level players
Have fun!
Changed files in this update