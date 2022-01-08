 Skip to content

Pro Basketball Manager 2022 update for 8 January 2022

Fixed wanted salaries, international competitions, vacations...

Build 7989740

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello,

We have just deployed a quick fix including the following:

  • Fixed teams that wouldn’t come back from holidays
  • Improved recruitment windows after 3 seasons
  • Fix competitions not finishing
  • Fixed importing players attribute in the dataeditor
  • Added field in the export of players (is generated)
  • Updated attributes of players in Italy
  • Updated attributes of players in Turkey
  • international qualifiers fixed
  • Improved wanted salaries, especially for low level players

Have fun!

