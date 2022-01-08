 Skip to content

Quarantineer update for 8 January 2022

Update 1.05

Build 7989704

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Fixed all protest events consequences :

    Successful protest = happy fulfilling citizens but destroyed economy.

    Failed protest = unhappy citizens + fine over breaching social distancing + economy stabilized.

  • Added Neighborhood's helping hands : Upon leaking of hospital true data, medical officials help to spread information to neighborhood, hence greatly reduced viral infection to nearby cities on that week.

  • Fixed thief's story trigger bugs in final protest scenario.

  • Added tutorial explanation for "Protest".

  • Added hint for story guide on how to join rebel army.

  • Added Exit to Desktop on Game Landing page.

  • Refined art for WMO leader + Wife.

Happy Weekend ! :)

