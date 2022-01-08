Update 1.05

-
Fixed all protest events consequences :
Successful protest = happy fulfilling citizens but destroyed economy.
Failed protest = unhappy citizens + fine over breaching social distancing + economy stabilized.
-
Added Neighborhood's helping hands : Upon leaking of hospital true data, medical officials help to spread information to neighborhood, hence greatly reduced viral infection to nearby cities on that week.
-
Fixed thief's story trigger bugs in final protest scenario.
-
Added tutorial explanation for "Protest".
-
Added hint for story guide on how to join rebel army.
-
Added Exit to Desktop on Game Landing page.
-
Refined art for WMO leader + Wife.
Happy Weekend ! :)
