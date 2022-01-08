 Skip to content

The Greatest Penguin Heist of All Time update for 8 January 2022

General Fix/Patch

We're working full speed on the final 3 map revamps which are remade from the ground up, while debugging and fixing multiplayer issues in parallel. The map revamps will be out shortly, but in the meantime we wanted to push out a small update with fixed multiplayer (especially region selection) and some fresh updated grass.

Additions
  • Added new grass shaders and updated how the grass looks overall.
Fixes
  • Fixed region selection not saving.
  • Improved multiplayer stability.

We're looking forward to the release of the next map revamp as those maps will be the last to be revamped. From there on we already have 2 new maps in the making for later which are in the same style as the revamps.

Stay safe and keep nootin'!

