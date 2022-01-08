BleedingEdge: Version 2.0.5.127: A Few Minor Things

Note: This is an EXPERIMENTAL update available in the "bleedingedge" beta. It may contain instabilities beyond the base version currently available.
This build is a candidate for promotion to STABLE.
Improvements:
- Added new tips regarding Dark Recursion and regarding synergies between upgrades.
Bug Fixes:
- Corrected an issue where black hole shader effects were affecting certain UI elements.
- Corrected an issue where a missile launch by a mega or giga bomber would permanently increase the size and strength of missiles launched by later bombers.
- Corrected an issue where Debit Cards could not be collected once Warp Energy reached 100%.
