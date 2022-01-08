 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Prepare For Warp: Unlimited Edition: Beyond Insanji update for 8 January 2022

BleedingEdge: Version 2.0.5.127: A Few Minor Things

Share · View all patches · Build 7989676 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Note: This is an EXPERIMENTAL update available in the "bleedingedge" beta. It may contain instabilities beyond the base version currently available.

This build is a candidate for promotion to STABLE.

  • Improvements:

    • Added new tips regarding Dark Recursion and regarding synergies between upgrades.

  • Bug Fixes:

    • Corrected an issue where black hole shader effects were affecting certain UI elements.
    • Corrected an issue where a missile launch by a mega or giga bomber would permanently increase the size and strength of missiles launched by later bombers.
    • Corrected an issue where Debit Cards could not be collected once Warp Energy reached 100%.

Changed depots in bleedingedge branch

View more data in app history for build 7989676
Base App Content Depot 1805961
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.