Patch notes - 0.4.1a

Good evening players,
This post will detail all the changes and fixes that are included with this 0.4.1a patch.
- Fixed the camera getting stuck when getting jumpscared by Murgs in the falling asleep segments.
- Fixed a bug where after reloading the first dream level from death, it wouldn't be possible to pick up the fuses.
- When running up the tunnel in Night 4, pressing the escape key won't freeze that game anymore.
- Made it so that the walls of the cave (Reach the End) are a bit more slippery, so that the player can't latch on a completely vertical wall when falling down the pit.
- Added a new song when playing the cassette player in the underground lounge room.
If you find anything else worth reporting to us, please consider sharing it in the General Feedback feed and use the bug reporting template.
Good night,
AD team
Changed files in this update