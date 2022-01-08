 Skip to content

Chaos Brigade update for 8 January 2022

Addicted to game adjustments!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello all,

it seems I'm just addicted to changing small things in the game over and over...

So, here is what changed:

  • Fleshbags: Fleshbulbs take much less time to mutate. But now it takes longer for bigger Fleshbags specimen to mutate. Also, bigger forms spawn less Fleshbulbs when hit.
  • Ghoulraiders: they can no longer go into berserk mode if they lose eye contact with their target. Apparently it was a frustrating race feature... But now Ghoulraiders armed with automatic energy weapons are more stubborn and will shoot at the walls trying to kill the player.
  • Endgame bonus: reduced the bonus points awarded for the exterminators that survived.

Changed files in this update

