Addicted to game adjustments!

Hello all,
it seems I'm just addicted to changing small things in the game over and over...
So, here is what changed:
- Fleshbags: Fleshbulbs take much less time to mutate. But now it takes longer for bigger Fleshbags specimen to mutate. Also, bigger forms spawn less Fleshbulbs when hit.
- Ghoulraiders: they can no longer go into berserk mode if they lose eye contact with their target. Apparently it was a frustrating race feature... But now Ghoulraiders armed with automatic energy weapons are more stubborn and will shoot at the walls trying to kill the player.
- Endgame bonus: reduced the bonus points awarded for the exterminators that survived.
