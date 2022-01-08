 Skip to content

Nonlinear System Tools update for 8 January 2022

Update to version 0.2.220108

Build 7989666

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Here's whats new:

  • Fixed creating executable files hogs the UI thread
  • Fixed target folder not opening after exporting executable files
  • Added a button to open the target folder where executables are exported
  • Added a button which detaches the external editor from the NST editor window
  • Workshop items automatically update when you subscribe or unsubscribe from them
  • Browse workshop opens the correct address
  • Chromium console can now be opened when using the Reader from the Editor (hotkey: F12)
  • Implemented "Settings" window for editing the editor settings (Window -> Edit -> Settings)
  • Fixed DPI issues on Windows Vista and Windows 7
  • Implemented new .eslm (Editor Settings Markup Language) to save and share your editor settings
  • Implemented image rendering inside the editor, implemented the NST logos with it
  • Implemented selecting a custom external editor via the "Settings" window
  • New build pipeline which excludes unnecessary files (core files use up even less disk memory)

Changed files in this update

NST Content Depot 1772161
