Update to version 0.2.220108

Here's whats new:
- Fixed creating executable files hogs the UI thread
- Fixed target folder not opening after exporting executable files
- Added a button to open the target folder where executables are exported
- Added a button which detaches the external editor from the NST editor window
- Workshop items automatically update when you subscribe or unsubscribe from them
- Browse workshop opens the correct address
- Chromium console can now be opened when using the Reader from the Editor (hotkey: F12)
- Implemented "Settings" window for editing the editor settings (Window -> Edit -> Settings)
- Fixed DPI issues on Windows Vista and Windows 7
- Implemented new .eslm (Editor Settings Markup Language) to save and share your editor settings
- Implemented image rendering inside the editor, implemented the NST logos with it
- Implemented selecting a custom external editor via the "Settings" window
- New build pipeline which excludes unnecessary files (core files use up even less disk memory)
Changed files in this update