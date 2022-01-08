Granite Gash tweaks

Reduced the souls needed to open the Darkgate to 46. It can now be opened, even if the player did not kill the watertrolls.

The trollspider with spiderlings on her back will not push them through the rockroof during projectile avoidance manouvres anymore.

The message you get from the wolf about the catapult trolls now specify you need to kill them.

Changed a text from 'something wooden fell down' to 'a ladder has fallen down'

Autorun did not automatically activate after being trown with the catapult. Has been fixed.