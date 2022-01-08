 Skip to content

Open Hexagon update for 8 January 2022

Open Hexagon 2.1.4 is now available!

Hello everyone – Open Hexagon 2.1.4 is now officially released!

I really hope you had some fantastic holidays.

This update enables a few more levels for ranked play, and also brings minor improvements and bug fixes.

Enjoy!

(For any question or feedback, please get in touch on our official Discord.)

Changelog

  • The following Steam Workshop levels are now enabled for ranked play:

    ---- Rotationality (Remastered) - Dragon Mayhem

    ---- Rotationality (Remastered) - Sky Fasion

    ---- Travel - Ti-84

    ---- Travel - Super Plausible Level

  • Show some particles when swapping (can be disabled in the options menu).

  • Show some particles when swap comes off cooldown (can be disabled in the options menu).

  • Added a sound cue that plays when swap comes off cooldown (can be disabled in the options menu).

  • A sound cue is now played when an objective is completed in Baby Steps.

  • Fixed a bug where text could overlap in Baby Steps.

  • Fixed music playing after unpausing the game (in debug mode), even if music was disabled.

  • Fixed a bug where the death screen overlay camera offset was calculated incorrectly after resizing the game window.

  • Updated internal libraries to newer versions. Please contact me in case of any performance degradation or other issues.

Reminder

  • If you are interested in getting updates and development sneak peeks, follow @Open_Hexagon on Twitter.

Changed files in this update

