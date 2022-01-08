Open Hexagon 2.1.4 is now available!

Hello everyone – Open Hexagon 2.1.4 is now officially released!
I really hope you had some fantastic holidays.
This update enables a few more levels for ranked play, and also brings minor improvements and bug fixes.
Enjoy!
(For any question or feedback, please get in touch on our official Discord.)
Changelog
-
The following Steam Workshop levels are now enabled for ranked play:
---- Rotationality (Remastered) - Dragon Mayhem
---- Rotationality (Remastered) - Sky Fasion
---- Travel - Ti-84
---- Travel - Super Plausible Level
-
Show some particles when swapping (can be disabled in the options menu).
-
Show some particles when swap comes off cooldown (can be disabled in the options menu).
-
Added a sound cue that plays when swap comes off cooldown (can be disabled in the options menu).
-
A sound cue is now played when an objective is completed in Baby Steps.
-
Fixed a bug where text could overlap in Baby Steps.
-
Fixed music playing after unpausing the game (in debug mode), even if music was disabled.
-
Fixed a bug where the death screen overlay camera offset was calculated incorrectly after resizing the game window.
-
Updated internal libraries to newer versions. Please contact me in case of any performance degradation or other issues.
Reminder
- If you are interested in getting updates and development sneak peeks, follow @Open_Hexagon on Twitter.
