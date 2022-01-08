 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Virtual Pool 4 update for 8 January 2022

Virtual Pool 4 Update, version 4.1.5.3

Share · View all patches · Build 7989613 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Update rail model for billiards for better rail paths, tuned using Conti, .7 and other systems
  • Update rail model for pool for better rail paths
  • Updated all trick and artistic shots
  • Some tweaks to rack for better break
  • Twirling friction while ball is rolling
  • Make table lines white, add ball position marks for Cowboy
  • Disallow push out after a foul
  • Fix Straight Pool where miscall was not checking for illegal break
  • Fix Blackball where re-break choice was offered after break foul when it should be normal foul
  • Straight pool was erroneously calling a foul, cue not hit out of kitchen after a ball knocked off table

    erroneously calling a foul, cue not hit out of kitchen after a player knocked a ball off the table
  • Fix move ball not working for Straight Pool after cue not played out of kitchen
  • Fix shot clock, was not giving extra time after break for 8-Ball

Changed files in this update

Virtual Pool 4 Content Depot 336151
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.