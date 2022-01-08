- Update rail model for billiards for better rail paths, tuned using Conti, .7 and other systems
- Update rail model for pool for better rail paths
- Updated all trick and artistic shots
- Some tweaks to rack for better break
- Twirling friction while ball is rolling
- Make table lines white, add ball position marks for Cowboy
- Disallow push out after a foul
- Fix Straight Pool where miscall was not checking for illegal break
- Fix Blackball where re-break choice was offered after break foul when it should be normal foul
- Straight pool was erroneously calling a foul, cue not hit out of kitchen after a ball knocked off table
erroneously calling a foul, cue not hit out of kitchen after a player knocked a ball off the table
- Fix move ball not working for Straight Pool after cue not played out of kitchen
- Fix shot clock, was not giving extra time after break for 8-Ball
Virtual Pool 4 update for 8 January 2022
Virtual Pool 4 Update, version 4.1.5.3
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update