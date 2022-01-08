 Skip to content

Blacksmith Legends Playtest update for 8 January 2022

Playtest 0.7.8 update

Build 7989607

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug fixes:

  • Tavern entrance in Mirstone collider is now bigger
  • 'War Shield' will be now displayed in arena with it's own model
  • fixed a visual bug that caused 'Not enought materials' to be still displayed over after leaving the crafting queue empty
  • cancelling an ongoing enchantment will now properly reset the process with the bar
  • fixed a bug with enchanting not being set to finished if the timer was finished during night skipping
  • fixed a bug that caused enchanted item being set to incorrect durability, price and quality after enchantment
  • fixed a bug that caused equipping items on Gladiator to have durability reset
  • fixed a bug that caused weapons or armor durability reduced to 10 after any hit
  • all blacksmiths will now have their item prices scaled properly according to the tehcniques they use
  • quality of every item crafted will be now properly calculated from every blacksmith, smelter and alchemist individualy
  • fixed a bug that caused
  • fixed a visual bug when gladiator wore Initiate armor
  • arena opponent 'Bulwark' will now have all animations playing without being stuck
  • 'Bulwark's' basic dual attack will now be used properly
  • auto battles shouldn't switch to manual ones

Changed files in this update

Blacksmith Legends Playtest Content Depot 1856181
  • Loading history…
