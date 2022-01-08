Playtest 0.7.8 update

Bug fixes:
- Tavern entrance in Mirstone collider is now bigger
- 'War Shield' will be now displayed in arena with it's own model
- fixed a visual bug that caused 'Not enought materials' to be still displayed over after leaving the crafting queue empty
- cancelling an ongoing enchantment will now properly reset the process with the bar
- fixed a bug with enchanting not being set to finished if the timer was finished during night skipping
- fixed a bug that caused enchanted item being set to incorrect durability, price and quality after enchantment
- fixed a bug that caused equipping items on Gladiator to have durability reset
- fixed a bug that caused weapons or armor durability reduced to 10 after any hit
- all blacksmiths will now have their item prices scaled properly according to the tehcniques they use
- quality of every item crafted will be now properly calculated from every blacksmith, smelter and alchemist individualy
- fixed a visual bug when gladiator wore Initiate armor
- arena opponent 'Bulwark' will now have all animations playing without being stuck
- 'Bulwark's' basic dual attack will now be used properly
- auto battles shouldn't switch to manual ones
