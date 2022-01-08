 Skip to content

Super Star Shooter 16 update for 8 January 2022

Updates for January 9, 2022

Share · View all patches · Build 7989603 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

More performance upgrades.

Collision particle systems simplified and some performance related code fixes.

LZ4HC compression used on both Windows and Linux builds.

Changed files in this update

Super Star Shooter 16 Content Depot 1454361
  • Loading history…
Super Star Shooter 16 Depot Windows Depot 1454362
  • Loading history…
Super Star Shooter 16 Depot Linux Depot 1454363
  • Loading history…
