Small patch

Changes
- Map detail will no longer generate before the player has loaded in, this fixes an issue where stuff was appearing in the static main view while joining a game. The exact positions no longer match the original due to updating various floating rocks.
- Added eaten fish counter to UI in the pause menu in top left
- Added free look button that allows you to look at the shark with Left-ctrl on the keyboard and left-bumper on the xbox controller
- Updated controls in menu to include free look
- Refactored player movement/input to make it a bit smoother
Changed files in this update