 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Alpha Shark update for 8 January 2022

Small patch

Share · View all patches · Build 7989592 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes

  • Map detail will no longer generate before the player has loaded in, this fixes an issue where stuff was appearing in the static main view while joining a game. The exact positions no longer match the original due to updating various floating rocks.
  • Added eaten fish counter to UI in the pause menu in top left
  • Added free look button that allows you to look at the shark with Left-ctrl on the keyboard and left-bumper on the xbox controller
  • Updated controls in menu to include free look
  • Refactored player movement/input to make it a bit smoother

Changed files in this update

Alpha Shark Content Depot 1806401
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.