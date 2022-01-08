Update 21 - Zombie House, MP7, better grip detection, and optimizations

Main Features:

-zombie map where you can shoot zombies

-improved grip detection area and gripping prioritizaiton for gun attachments

-added MP7A1 (PDW)

New:

-added Zombie House map and new zombie type enemies

-improved grip detection area, making gripping objects near hand feel better

-added MP7A1 (PDW) and HK4.6x30mm caliber

-implemented grip priority settings for gun attachments, your hand will now prioritize gripping attachments first before gripping your gun

Changes:

-tweaked quest cpu usage for battery consumption optimsation

-made bullet holes properly disappear on human enemy when they die and fade away

-reduced lag when spawning grenade explosion effects for the first time

-fixed RPG being insertable into launcher after being activated

-reduced unwanted handjerk animation when grabbing bullet after force pulling it

-tweaked dummy soldier texture settings to attempt to fix dummy soldier turning black for quest on death

-made scar H/L color and appearance slightly darker

-reduced chance of thumb passing through object when gripping for first time

-made vehicle bodies non-grippable to fix vehicle epilipsy and out of control rolling

-added small buffer when spawning from sandbox spawner so that your pointer needs to be 50cm away to respawn next item

-fixed MP Rex 412 suppressor issue when opening the revolver

-increased reflex sight base zeroing from 6 MOA to 10 MOA

-fixed not being able to spawn sandbox items in vehicle map outside of the hangar

-added android engine ini config for multiplayer

-increased grip area detection of your hands for better gripping

-made gun attachments have a higher grip priority so that your hand prefers to grip attachments over the main gun when possible

-fixed small misalignment issue in when attaching picatinny extenders onto rail

-slightly increased shotgun spread to 3.2 degrees, lowered shotgun projectile's lifespan to 4 sec for fps improvement