Dungeon Royale update for 8 January 2022

0.42h - HP Bars during the duel and fixes!

Feature

  • Life bars are now visible during the duel!
  • The adventurer in the duel will be healed up to 50% of its max HP if they are under 50%.
  • The player controlled heads of Triple H now can also be controlled with mouse

Balance

  • Reduced BokBok's speed from 5 to 3.5
  • Reduced BokBok's charging time attack from 4 to 2.5

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed a bug preventing Emi to get knockback on the side
  • Fixed a bug preventing Triple H to use its capacities during another capacity
  • Fixed a bug preventing AI monsters to find another target when the targeted player got eliminated. They will now select another target randomly among the players still in the room.
  • Updated the shortcut to remove the UI in game from "H" to "LeftAlt + H"

