0.42h - HP Bars during the duel and fixes!

Feature
- Life bars are now visible during the duel!
- The adventurer in the duel will be healed up to 50% of its max HP if they are under 50%.
- The player controlled heads of Triple H now can also be controlled with mouse
Balance
- Reduced BokBok's speed from 5 to 3.5
- Reduced BokBok's charging time attack from 4 to 2.5
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a bug preventing Emi to get knockback on the side
- Fixed a bug preventing Triple H to use its capacities during another capacity
- Fixed a bug preventing AI monsters to find another target when the targeted player got eliminated. They will now select another target randomly among the players still in the room.
- Updated the shortcut to remove the UI in game from "H" to "LeftAlt + H"
Changed files in this update