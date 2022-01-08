 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Sigma Draconis update for 8 January 2022

Minor Update Version 1.2.2

Share · View all patches · Build 7989412 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Some changes as listed below.

You may also be interested in the guide I just published - I played the game for one in-game day and logged my choices - you might find some useful tips in there.

Changes in v1.2.2

  • Changed "kW" to "MW" throughout the game.
  • Lamps and room lighting now use 60% less energy.
  • Lamps and room lighting are always on rather than automatic by default - this was requested to stop them flashing. The automatic mode can still be enabled in order to save a bit of energy.
  • Fixed a plant growth bug that could prevent bluefruit from appearing on day 2.
  • Won't show "food storage needed" message at start of game.

Changed files in this update

Sigma Draconis Content Depot 1243361
  • Loading history…
Sigma Draconis Linux Depot Depot 1243362
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.