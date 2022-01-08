Minor Update Version 1.2.2

Some changes as listed below.
You may also be interested in the guide I just published - I played the game for one in-game day and logged my choices - you might find some useful tips in there.
Changes in v1.2.2
- Changed "kW" to "MW" throughout the game.
- Lamps and room lighting now use 60% less energy.
- Lamps and room lighting are always on rather than automatic by default - this was requested to stop them flashing. The automatic mode can still be enabled in order to save a bit of energy.
- Fixed a plant growth bug that could prevent bluefruit from appearing on day 2.
- Won't show "food storage needed" message at start of game.
