The World Of Others update for 8 January 2022

Monster-Update

Build 7989377 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

welcome to the "Monster-Update.

I have fixed a lot of bugs and issues.

For the ultimate "The World Of Others-Experience", i have changed and improved a large part of the game.

The list of fixes and changes you can find below.

If you find more bugs, please let me know it at the Steamcommunity.

Thanks for playing...

version 1.05 Monster-Update

-Engine-version updated to 4.24

-Skies replaced on each map

-Terrain material and foliage replaced on each map

-Trees and bushes replaced

-New items

-Symbols for the items developed

-Level 1 modified

-Level 2 rebuilt

-Level 3 modified

-Level 4 modified

-Level 5 rebuilt

-Level 6 rebuilt

-Level 7 rebuilt

-Level 8 rebuilt

-Level 9 rebuilt

-Playercamera-shake (issue) fixed

-New carmodels

-New drivable cars

-New sounds

-New enemysmodels

-Ai Improved

-Main-menu rebuilt

-New loadingscreen

-Partable

-Procedural dynamic-object-spawning

-New quests

-New cutcenes

-Plasmagun (projectile-issue) fixed

