Share · View all patches · Build 7989371 · Last edited 8 January 2022 – 13:09:11 UTC by Wendy

Hello everyone, we heard your feedbacks about the game and we will continue making it better!

Fixes and changes in this patch:

-Added Russian subtitles

-Added background buildings

-Removed an invisible wall to the left entrance in School Backyard

-Fixed diary and note texts

-Fixed bug with getting stuck at the front doors

-Minor fixes