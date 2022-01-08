 Skip to content

ΔV: Rings of Saturn update for 8 January 2022

0.439.6 - Barrel Roll

Build 7989357

  • Some ship builds were spinning uncontrollably when you rapidly changed simulations in the Tuning menu.
  • Software cursor will be hidden in the pause menu if you opt for a hardware cursor.
  • The Big Black Wolf docking arm will now release you when you engage your autopilot.
  • Updated translations.
  • Fixed some typos.

