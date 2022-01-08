- Some ship builds were spinning uncontrollably when you rapidly changed simulations in the Tuning menu.
- Software cursor will be hidden in the pause menu if you opt for a hardware cursor.
- The Big Black Wolf docking arm will now release you when you engage your autopilot.
- Updated translations.
- Fixed some typos.
ΔV: Rings of Saturn update for 8 January 2022
0.439.6 - Barrel Roll
Patchnotes via Steam Community
