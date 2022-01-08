Title: controller support added

patch notes: v1.0.10248062F1, RELEASE v1.0.000000, Expansion count: 0

Title: Controller added & fixes

-added controller support. automatically changes to controller or mouse/keyboard ingame based on input

-capybara now got courage to join boss fights when it starts

-increased jump height on leaves a little + made it functional if your FPS is low

-keybindings didn't load changes when relaunching, until now!!

new option additions:

-invert X & Y

-auto aim. added it most cus of controller support, but works with mouse/keyboard too if u feel like playing with it

-controller sensitivity

next on agendaaaa is adding localization, starting with norwegian cus that's the one i speak lol. if u wanna help with adding other languages, feel free to contact me: agelvik.contact@gmail.com, however keep in mind i can't afford paying for ur service since i lack gold for it