Graviteam Tactics: Mius-Front update for 8 January 2022

Update 01/08/2022

Build 7989320

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. The algorithm of hand-to-hand combat has been changed.
  2. Updated 3D models of Soviet grenades.
  3. Added anti-personnel grenades F-1 and RG-42.
  4. Added a bunch of RGD-33 grenades.
  5. Added RPG-41 and RPG-43 anti-tank grenades.
  6. Changed the appearance of the artillery cursor.
  7. Added the ability to move barrage fire.

