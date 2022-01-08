Update 01/08/2022

- The algorithm of hand-to-hand combat has been changed.
- Updated 3D models of Soviet grenades.
- Added anti-personnel grenades F-1 and RG-42.
- Added a bunch of RGD-33 grenades.
- Added RPG-41 and RPG-43 anti-tank grenades.
- Changed the appearance of the artillery cursor.
- Added the ability to move barrage fire.
Patchnotes via Steam Community
