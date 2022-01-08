English
[Steam Workshop]Mods can now add new languages and add more content to existing languages.
[Localization System] Make the language file system more robust. It shall not crash if a previously selected language no longer exists anymore.
[Steam Workshop]All the Google translated languages are no longer a part of the game. They are turned into a localization template mod, uploaded to the Steam Workshop.
[Steam Workshop]The reason to move them out from the game itself is to avoid potential conflicts with future community localization mods. It also makes the language selection menu less messy.
[Steam Workshop]Add localization template for Japanese and French.
[Liu]A small restaurant is open in the commercial street. (It's just a map right now. There will be more content to be added.)
简体中文
【创意工坊】加入了对于自定义语言包的支持。同时也可以扩展现有语言包的内容。
【本地化系统】使本地化语言系统更健壮，不会因为此前选择的语言被移除而导致游戏崩溃。
【创意工坊】此前未被完整本地化的语言不再是游戏本体的一部分。他们现在作为一个本地化模板MOD被上传到了STEAM工坊内。
【创意工坊】移出本体的原因主要是为了防止这些语言包与未来的各语言本地化MOD发生冲突，同时也能让语言选择界面变得更为简洁。
【创意工坊】加入了日语和法语的本地化模板。
【疁城】一个小餐馆在商业街上开张了。（目前只有地图，内容还没加。）
[Neolithic]To the End update for 8 January 2022
Update, Version 20220108
English
