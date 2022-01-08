 Skip to content

PaintBall War 2 update for 8 January 2022

The game is already available!

PaintBall War 2 update for 8 January 2022

Dear players!

The game is already available on Steam! Call your friends and play together!

We have already received feedback from you on the presence of some bugs, which we are already actively fixing and a patch will be released soon.

Also, many of you wrote that there is no classic paintball mode. It is already ready, but due to a number of errors in this mode, we had to remove it in order not to postpone the release of the game, in the near future it will be added to the game.

Good game!

You can write about found errors or your suggestions to our mail support@paintballwar.ru or Discord server https://discord.gg/NEhebGd

