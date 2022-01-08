 Skip to content

Clownfield 2042 update for 8 January 2022

Update 1.2.8 is out

Build 7989256

Patchnotes via Steam Community

_No-clowns,

Update 1.2.8 is here, and here are the changes:

Added melee weapon (hunting knife)

Decreased DM kill limit to 100

Decreased TDM kill limit to 250

Lighting improvements across all multiplayer maps

City 2042 Spawn Points improvements

  • Falling through the map fixes

New Map: Fallujah (biggest map Clownfield has at the moment)

  • A little broken when it comes to playing with AI
  • Only 2/3s of the map is playable, although you can go ahead and explore
  • Only available in Domination and TDM game modes

Anti-cheat is still being worked on. So, hold my nonalcoholic beer and give me some time. I just couldn't withhold necessary updates and a new map; I am myself tired from available maps in the multiplayer._

