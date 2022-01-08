Update 1.2.8 is out

_No-clowns,
Update 1.2.8 is here, and here are the changes:
Added melee weapon (hunting knife)
Decreased DM kill limit to 100
Decreased TDM kill limit to 250
Lighting improvements across all multiplayer maps
City 2042 Spawn Points improvements
- Falling through the map fixes
New Map: Fallujah (biggest map Clownfield has at the moment)
- A little broken when it comes to playing with AI
- Only 2/3s of the map is playable, although you can go ahead and explore
- Only available in Domination and TDM game modes
Anti-cheat is still being worked on. So, hold my nonalcoholic beer and give me some time. I just couldn't withhold necessary updates and a new map; I am myself tired from available maps in the multiplayer._
Changed files in this update