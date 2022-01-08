Update 1.2.8 is out

Share · View all patches · Build 7989256 · Last edited 8 January 2022 – 12:09:08 UTC by Wendy

_No-clowns,

Update 1.2.8 is here, and here are the changes:

Added melee weapon (hunting knife)

Decreased DM kill limit to 100

Decreased TDM kill limit to 250

Lighting improvements across all multiplayer maps

City 2042 Spawn Points improvements

Falling through the map fixes

New Map: Fallujah (biggest map Clownfield has at the moment)

A little broken when it comes to playing with AI

Only 2/3s of the map is playable, although you can go ahead and explore

Only available in Domination and TDM game modes

Anti-cheat is still being worked on. So, hold my nonalcoholic beer and give me some time. I just couldn't withhold necessary updates and a new map; I am myself tired from available maps in the multiplayer._