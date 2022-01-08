 Skip to content

Internet Cafe Simulator 2 update for 8 January 2022

Hotfix v1.0.3

Patchnotes via Steam Community



-Slot machine bug fixed.

-Fixed a bug in the game Kawai.

-Fixed a resolution bug related to widescreens.

-Fixed a bug that occurred when purchasing an automatic door.

-Fixed a bug that occurred while delivering food to the customer.

-A model in the game has been replaced with a new one.

-Motion blur can now be turned off.

-The overall probability of computers getting burned has been reduced. Quality computers burn less than bad computers.

-Computers that are not connected to power no longer light up.

-The probability of occurrence of thieves and explosions has been reduced.

-Fruit slot uncommon bug fixed.

-Fixed an area on the map that caused instant fps drops.

