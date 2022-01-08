-Slot machine bug fixed.
-Fixed a bug in the game Kawai.
-Fixed a resolution bug related to widescreens.
-Fixed a bug that occurred when purchasing an automatic door.
-Fixed a bug that occurred while delivering food to the customer.
-A model in the game has been replaced with a new one.
-Motion blur can now be turned off.
-The overall probability of computers getting burned has been reduced. Quality computers burn less than bad computers.
-Computers that are not connected to power no longer light up.
-The probability of occurrence of thieves and explosions has been reduced.
-Fruit slot uncommon bug fixed.
-Fixed an area on the map that caused instant fps drops.
Internet Cafe Simulator 2 update for 8 January 2022
Hotfix v1.0.3
