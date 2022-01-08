 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Primitier update for 8 January 2022

v1.1.0

Share · View all patches · Build 7989220 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Features

  • Added engines (available by breaking the drone maker. The axis rotates when heated)
  • Added a new type of drone factory protected by homing beams
  • Added gold (very rare ore. Can be forged at normal temperature)
  • Added silver (rare ore. Reflects beams)
  • Added music
  • Added smooth turning option
  • Added tips
  • Added first-person view mode to the camera (unlike camera OFF, shake and tilt are corrected)
  • The day-night cycle is saved
  • Not only substance names but also object names (such as ancient drones) are displayed in the right-hand window

Adjustments

  • Adjusted the angle of view of the camera
  • Adjusted the amount of heat given by the beam and sparks
  • Adjusted the heat simulation interval

Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where the screen would freeze during save and load
  • Fixed a bug that bearings are hard to snap
  • Fixed a bug that the durability is fully restored when the substance changes

Changed files in this update

Primitier Content Depot 1745171
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.