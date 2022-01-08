Features
- Added engines (available by breaking the drone maker. The axis rotates when heated)
- Added a new type of drone factory protected by homing beams
- Added gold (very rare ore. Can be forged at normal temperature)
- Added silver (rare ore. Reflects beams)
- Added music
- Added smooth turning option
- Added tips
- Added first-person view mode to the camera (unlike camera OFF, shake and tilt are corrected)
- The day-night cycle is saved
- Not only substance names but also object names (such as ancient drones) are displayed in the right-hand window
Adjustments
- Adjusted the angle of view of the camera
- Adjusted the amount of heat given by the beam and sparks
- Adjusted the heat simulation interval
Fixes
- Fixed an issue where the screen would freeze during save and load
- Fixed a bug that bearings are hard to snap
- Fixed a bug that the durability is fully restored when the substance changes
