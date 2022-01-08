 Skip to content

Black Forest update for 8 January 2022

Bugfix Update & Configurable Input

Build 7989172 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update fixes lots of bugs that made it into the recent large update. There are likely to be a few left, please report them on the forum.

Also, you can now configure your hotkeys and change your mouse move/rotate/zoom speeds (instead of just zoom).

  • Fixed several save/load issues - ATTENTION, this will break your previous savegames and silently delete the incompatible ones
  • Reworked the input handling, so it can be configurable
  • Made keyboard shortcuts and controls configurable
  • Changed the "ghost" (building placement) shaders to avoid issues with them going black sometimes (the new shader is also more performant, but performance isn't an issue here)
  • Houses are now vacated if all family members die
  • Increased range of lamps
  • Changed the way the camera works to rotate-in-place instead of rotate-around. This should make the camera work much better, especially around the map edges
  • Made mouse zoom, move and rotate speeds independently configurable
  • Cleaning out a number of unused assets
  • Fixed a lot of problems with monster spawns that had crept into the last update

