Bugfix Update & Configurable Input

This update fixes lots of bugs that made it into the recent large update. There are likely to be a few left, please report them on the forum.
Also, you can now configure your hotkeys and change your mouse move/rotate/zoom speeds (instead of just zoom).
- Fixed several save/load issues - ATTENTION, this will break your previous savegames and silently delete the incompatible ones
- Reworked the input handling, so it can be configurable
- Made keyboard shortcuts and controls configurable
- Changed the "ghost" (building placement) shaders to avoid issues with them going black sometimes (the new shader is also more performant, but performance isn't an issue here)
- Houses are now vacated if all family members die
- Increased range of lamps
- Changed the way the camera works to rotate-in-place instead of rotate-around. This should make the camera work much better, especially around the map edges
- Made mouse zoom, move and rotate speeds independently configurable
- Cleaning out a number of unused assets
- Fixed a lot of problems with monster spawns that had crept into the last update
