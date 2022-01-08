A few words about the next edition

Now stockpiled firm remakes our next version and a magic weapon system, the larger the game (actually big world not points to version update, because contain the diplomacy, trade, and specialty of different cities, liking, and then can go to war with them and so on, open it any one, play is not comprehensive) so update may slow a bit, We will polish the following content, please understand.

** optimization and bugs

**

Optimized part of numerical experience Fixed the punctuation BUG of some summoning beast maps Fixed the BUG that the English version could not complete novice boot The remaining English content has been supplemented, and the English translation of the game has been 100% completed

(At the same time, if you have a file reading error, can not enter the game, or the game crash BUG, please contact us as soon as possible)

PS: If the modifier is frequently used to change the data, the game may become stuck (the modifier bought on Taobao does not keep up with our version)

For the problem of numerical value or rhythm, we can feedback to the management, we will actively listen to and adopt

Celestitown Production team

