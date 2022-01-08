 Skip to content

Landlord's Super update for 8 January 2022

InDev Patch Notes 0.05.13

InDev patch notes 0.05.13

Important fix for the issue where players couldn't drop items in their hands. This should also prevent a rare save corruption issue. Thanks for all the help and happy new year!

Fixed issue where players couldn’t drop items from their hands after sleeping

Fixed Tenant sat outside property / knocking on door with no answer issue

Fixed Players getting trapped in the house if they knocked on a door that was installed back to front

Fixed players getting trapped in the house if the ran through the door after conversation with tenant ended

Fixed issue where upgrading Silo wouldn’t increase strength till players loaded back into their game

Fixed issue where players could sometimes not fit roof planks into smaller gaps

Cheers,

Greg

