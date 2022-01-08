 Skip to content

Voxelgram update for 8 January 2022

Update 1.7.10 - Workshop sorting

Share · View all patches · Build 7989146

Patchnotes via Steam Community

An option to sort (downloaded/subscribed) dioramas have been added.

Completed dioramas will be now moved to the end of the list, to help with the issue of browsing subscribed collections for new puzzles.

This can be turned off in options -> workshop.

Changed files in this update

Voxelgram Content Depot 1158471
  • Loading history…
Voxelgram Linux Depot 1158472
  • Loading history…
