An option to sort (downloaded/subscribed) dioramas have been added.
Completed dioramas will be now moved to the end of the list, to help with the issue of browsing subscribed collections for new puzzles.
This can be turned off in options -> workshop.
Voxelgram update for 8 January 2022
Update 1.7.10 - Workshop sorting
Patchnotes via Steam Community
