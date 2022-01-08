Update 0.12.0

Enemies

Defeating armor mages that attack in close quarters will now leave a damaging stamp after the explosion. This makes it more important to move in wall runs.

Weapons

Two changes have been made to enhance the shooting feel.

Doubled the pulling power of the recoil. There is now a small time lag before the recoil occurs.

Audio

Previously, the sound was based on the impact effect of the bullet, but now the sound is based on the damage type for a more consistent feel. We also changed the sound so that it differs depending on the damage type.

Fixes