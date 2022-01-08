Update 0.12.0

Enemies
Defeating armor mages that attack in close quarters will now leave a damaging stamp after the explosion. This makes it more important to move in wall runs.
Weapons
Two changes have been made to enhance the shooting feel.
- Doubled the pulling power of the recoil. There is now a small time lag before the recoil occurs.
- There is now a slight time lag before the recoil occurs.
Audio
Previously, the sound was based on the impact effect of the bullet, but now the sound is based on the damage type for a more consistent feel. We also changed the sound so that it differs depending on the damage type.
Fixes
- Fixed an issue where the normal maps of weapon and hand sprites would shift when the FOV was set to 130 or higher.
- Fixed an issue where the AO for walls reflected in reflections was incorrect.
