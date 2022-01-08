 Skip to content

Bacon May Die update for 8 January 2022

Sorry about lost daily missions...

8 January 2022

Hello again,

I found multiple bugs in the daily mission system, which were causing various resets and restarts. Frustrating, I know. It SHOULD be working well now and to make up for your lost grind, I added a few little helpers:

  • For a few weeks daily mission time reduction increased 3 times
  • You can see daily mission popup by pressing "i"
  • If you're in a real hurry... Press CTRL+T to finish tasks for the first few daily missions (does not advance the time)

Also...

  • Added a few more achievements
  • Added a test leaderboard for Blast waves
  • Fixed a few smaller bugs

Thank you for your patience!

  • SnoutUp

