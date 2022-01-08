Sorry about lost daily missions...

Hello again,
I found multiple bugs in the daily mission system, which were causing various resets and restarts. Frustrating, I know. It SHOULD be working well now and to make up for your lost grind, I added a few little helpers:
- For a few weeks daily mission time reduction increased 3 times
- You can see daily mission popup by pressing "i"
- If you're in a real hurry... Press CTRL+T to finish tasks for the first few daily missions (does not advance the time)
Also...
- Added a few more achievements
- Added a test leaderboard for Blast waves
- Fixed a few smaller bugs
Thank you for your patience!
- SnoutUp
