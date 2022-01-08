Update: v.0.11.10

Dear Users!
This is the Broken Universe development team.
Version 0.11.10, has arrived.
In this update, major bugs in the boss stage related to the 2nd sub-chapter have been fixed and the balance has been adjusted. 😊
v.0.11.10 Patch Note
Improvements
- Added highlighting to mission objects.
Balance
Monsters
- Aloe
Type: Small → Bunch
Level: 1 → 2
- Carrot
Type: Small → Bunch
Level: 1 → 5
- Black key/White key
DEF: 15 → 12
- Candlelight
HP: 250 → 150
Skills
- Energy Cube
Damage: 20 → 40
Bug Fixes
- Fixed the game freeze related to the "Devil Piano" boss.
- Fixed the issue where the podium icon was missing from the upper UI of the 2nd sub-chapter.
Thank you for enjoying our game 💖 and feedback is always welcome. 😊
