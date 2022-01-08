 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Broken Universe - Tower Defense update for 8 January 2022

Update: v.0.11.10

Share · View all patches · Build 7988935 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear Users!

This is the Broken Universe development team.

Version 0.11.10, has arrived.

In this update, major bugs in the boss stage related to the 2nd sub-chapter have been fixed and the balance has been adjusted. 😊

v.0.11.10 Patch Note

Improvements

  • Added highlighting to mission objects.

Balance

Monsters
  • Aloe

    Type: Small → Bunch

    Level: 1 → 2
  • Carrot

    Type: Small → Bunch

    Level: 1 → 5
  • Black key/White key

    DEF: 15 → 12
  • Candlelight

    HP: 250 → 150
Skills
  • Energy Cube

    Damage: 20 → 40

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed the game freeze related to the "Devil Piano" boss.
  • Fixed the issue where the podium icon was missing from the upper UI of the 2nd sub-chapter.

Thank you for enjoying our game 💖 and feedback is always welcome. 😊

Changed files in this update

Broken Universe Content Depot 1487681
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.