Update: v0.4.0

Hello,

Here is another update that changes the feel of the game.

The most notable changes are:

City improvements; Added new higher residential buildings, offices, parks and road improvements.

New food product; Added farm zone type and meat product type. Farms produces meat using agrifood.

New food balance; Overall food production rate is increased. Now early game is notably easier, but there is some more challanges on the mid game. Also food stock quantity unit has changed and numbers are bigger.

Tier system; Now people and buildings has tiers. People gain tier according to the houses they live in. People can work at the workplaces of the same tier or below. Also people of different tiers consume different amount of foods.

Resource panel improvements; Now there is a new indicator bar that shows the demand. So that you don't have to check the numbers every time to plan your next move.

This update also includes many internal improvements for the future planned updates.

All details are below.

Thank you for your support and playing early access!

Have fun!



Some farms.



A park.



A part of a city.



Building tiers view mode.

Changelog

Notable

Ui; Updated population and workers details panel. Added information about tiers.

Ui; Changed resources panel layout.

Ui; Added demand bar to the resource panel.

Game; Added wide roads.

Game; Level term is removed. Added a tier system instead, that is related to people and buildings.

Game; Added 2x2 commercials (tier 2).

Game; Added modern tier 3 apartments.

Game; Added tier 3 offices.

Game; Added new zone type; Parks.

Game; Added new zone type; Farms.

Game; Added new product type; Meat.

Game; Added new objective; Farmer Town.

Game; Added new view mode; Tiers.

Game; Updated all objectives.

Game; Changed food quantity unit. Now stock numbers has more digits.

Game; Increased food production rates.

Other