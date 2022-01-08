Update: v0.4.0

Hello,
Here is another update that changes the feel of the game.
The most notable changes are:
- City improvements; Added new higher residential buildings, offices, parks and road improvements.
- New food product; Added farm zone type and meat product type. Farms produces meat using agrifood.
- New food balance; Overall food production rate is increased. Now early game is notably easier, but there is some more challanges on the mid game. Also food stock quantity unit has changed and numbers are bigger.
- Tier system; Now people and buildings has tiers. People gain tier according to the houses they live in. People can work at the workplaces of the same tier or below. Also people of different tiers consume different amount of foods.
- Resource panel improvements; Now there is a new indicator bar that shows the demand. So that you don't have to check the numbers every time to plan your next move.
This update also includes many internal improvements for the future planned updates.
All details are below.
Thank you for your support and playing early access!
Have fun!
Some farms.
A park.
A part of a city.
Building tiers view mode.
Changelog
Notable
- Ui; Updated population and workers details panel. Added information about tiers.
- Ui; Changed resources panel layout.
- Ui; Added demand bar to the resource panel.
- Game; Added wide roads.
- Game; Level term is removed. Added a tier system instead, that is related to people and buildings.
- Game; Added 2x2 commercials (tier 2).
- Game; Added modern tier 3 apartments.
- Game; Added tier 3 offices.
- Game; Added new zone type; Parks.
- Game; Added new zone type; Farms.
- Game; Added new product type; Meat.
- Game; Added new objective; Farmer Town.
- Game; Added new view mode; Tiers.
- Game; Updated all objectives.
- Game; Changed food quantity unit. Now stock numbers has more digits.
- Game; Increased food production rates.
Other
- Ui; "Agricultural Food" name is now "Agrifood".
- Ui; Changed processed food icon.
- Ui; New resources and products unlocked by objectives starts with 0 stock.
- Ui; Water is not highlighted on appeal view mode.
- Ui; Resource warning background color is yellow now.
- Ui; Resource zero stock icon do not show up if there is no demand.
- Ui; Resource detail numbers are shown in short form if the stock is over 1 thousand.
- Ui; Added the numbers of grow meter to the its tooltip.
- Ui; Updated structure details panel.
- Ui; Fixed that structure details panel would look glitchy when you switch between structures.
- Ui; Updated all hint messages.
- Ui; Updated menu > controls page.
- Ui; Fixed a potatial bug that blocks cursor interaction if multiple popup messages are shown at the same time on the menu screen.
- Game; Added road decorations that appear acording to appeal.
- Game; Game starts with 1x1 road, early version would start with 1x2 roads.
- Game; Road appearance evolves faster now.
- Game; Added parking slots that appears on some certain road shapes.
- Game; The smallest commercial shops are 1x2 now.
- Game; Tier 2 commercial shops require good transportation. (Needs more roads around.)
- Game; The smallest residential houses 1x2 now.
- Game; Tier 2 residential houses (1x2 small apartments) requires road on 1x side.
- Game; Reduced negative appeal effect.
- Game; Reduced biome effect on agriculture, wood and material industry.
- Game; Map is a little bigger now. (60x60 -> 62x62)
- Game; Over stock production is not allowed now. First the products are produced acording to stock limit then they are consumed on each cycle.
- Game; Settling and leaving the city is slower now.
- Game; Updated structure requirements to form on the zones.
- Game; Fixed that multiple objective completion at once is not possible now.
- Platform; Changed save game version.
- Platform; Added save game protection that gives opportunity to downgrade the game and continue to the old saved state.
- Platform; Added shortcuts to navigate the camera using arrow keys.
- Platform; Added shift key shortcut to speed up the camera navigation.
- Platform; Increased camera control sensitivity.
- Graphics; Improved lighting.
- Graphics; Improved shadow map optimization. Floors do not cast shadow now.
